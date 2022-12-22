Treasures on the shelves — The countdown to the New Year begins Published 3:28 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

It’s hard to believe that 2023 is just around the corner. My colleagues and I have been writing our library columns now for just over a year and I always like to look back at the books I’ve read during the year that stood out in some way.

“Jacqueline in Paris” by Ann Mah is a wonderful exercise in imagination about the year abroad Jacqueline Kennedy (then Bouvier) spent in Paris whilst a student at Vassar. Rather than being about clothes, parties and romance, the book takes a larger view of the experiences she had and the people she met in post-war Paris and how these shaped the woman she would become.

“Movieland” by Lee Goldberg, is the latest in the Eve Ronin series. Set in Los Angeles, the novels feature a smart, brave, impulsive, and headstrong detective. Even though this is the fourth installment, it was while reading this book that I realized how thoroughly I enjoy these novels. If you like fast-paced thrillers that are well-written and entertaining, I highly recommend these books.

As much as I love to read, I also enjoy television and music. Two non-fiction books I read this year delve into both of these areas. “This is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says about You” is a fascinating exploration of the impact music has on our brains and bodies. Written by Susan Rogers, who worked with Prince and was the chief sound engineer on the epic Purple Rain soundtrack, the book examines how and why we respond to certain types of music and how the individual neural pathways in our brain hardwire each of us in unique ways to respond to sound and rhythm.

If you enjoy television and movies, there’s a good chance you watch these on one of the many streaming services available. If the sheer number of these can be overwhelming, you’re not alone. “The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV” by Aaron Barnhart is a comprehensive collection of the most popular streaming services, both free and fee-based, as well as the type of programming they offer. The book also offers advice on how to cut the cable cord and put together a channel package that is just right for you.

Happy reading, watching and listening in 2023!

Holly Howze is the branch manager for the Ripberger Public Library located in Kenbridge. She can be reached at lcplsbooks@gmail.com.