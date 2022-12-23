A box of love — The purpose of Christmas Published 3:35 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

The purpose of Christmas is God’s gift of love and peace to the world. We celebrate the birth of Jesus. Many, many years ago, a special little baby boy was born. He was so special that his birth was announced by angels. First to his mother, Mary, who was highly favored by God, then Joseph, Elizabeth, shepherds, wise men, and the world.

My, O My. What a baby! This baby was not born in a beautiful hospital but in a stable with the animals because there was no room at the inns. Mary wrapped Him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger.

Shepherds were watching their sheep in the country when an angel appeared before them. They were afraid but the angel said, “fear not for behold, I bring good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day, in the City of David, a Savior, Christ the Lord.

This shall be a sign to you: You shall find the Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes lying in a manager. Suddenly, there was a multitude of the heavenly host Praising God, saying: Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace and good will toward men.” Luke 2: 8-14

After the angel left, the shepherds said, let us go to Bethlehem to see this thing which is come to pass which the Lord has made known to us. They found Mary, Joseph and the babe lying in a manger. The shepherds returned home glorifying and praising God for all they have seen and heard. O Thank You, Jesus!

When Herod heard this, he was worried and called the chief priests and scribes together. He asked the three Wise Men where Christ was born. The Wise Men told him the child was born in Bethlehem of Judea. Herod sent them in search of the Child, asking them to bring word so that he might worship Him also.

The Wise Men came from the East of Jerusalem asking, “Where is He that is born King of the Jews? We have seen His Star in the East and have come to worship Him. The star guided them to where the young child was. Inside they found the young child with his mother Mary. They fell to their knees and worshiped Him and presented Him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Although that may have been the beginning of giving gifts, God gave the best gift of all, He gave us Jesus, the Savior of the World. The Purpose of Christmas is God’s Gift of Love and Peace to the World. Oh aren’t we glad that Little Baby was born. Thank You, Jesus.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.