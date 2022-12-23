Salvation Army makes delivery to those in need Published 3:49 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

1 of 2

On Saturday, Dec. 17, local volunteers of the Kenbridge Salvation Army Unit served 132 families in the Kenbridge and Dundas areas of Lunenburg County. The unit provided food boxes and supplies packed with goodies to families and eldery community members as well as Angel Tree gifts for children. “We are very appreciative of the donations received from individuals, local churches and organizations that make this possible each year,” said Salvation Army representative Teresa Finch. “Kenbridge Elementary students collected over 1200 cans of food this year and we also had some of Central’s football players and Coach Thomas, and the Kindness Matters group provide assistance this year.”