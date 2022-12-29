Local residents complete training at SVCC Published 4:40 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Luke Campbell of Blackstone; Braden Cliborne of Burkeville; Connor Green of Crewe and Akeem Lee-Myers of Victoria completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Campbell, Cliborne and Green are all graduates of Nottoway County High School and Lee-Myers is a graduate of Kenston Forest School.

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training.

SVCC offers the Power Line Worker class in Blackstone at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information, visit southside.edu/power-line-worker.