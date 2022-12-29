Marian Elizabeth Cabaniss Berry Published 9:29 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Marian Elizabeth Cabaniss Berry, 81 of Chesterfield, died Dec. 17. Born to Willie Elizabeth Davis Cabaniss and Paul “Les” Young Cabaniss, she is survived by her husband, Gene Wayland Berry of 55 years; two sons, Zane (Lucia) and Derek (Irene); grandson, Dallas Berry; sister, Joan Coleman (Emmett) and brother, Julian Cabiness (Harriett).

Marian was an active member in church, Kenbridge Christian Church, Hanover Avenue Christian Church and Bethia United Methodist Church, who selflessly volunteered her time and taught Sunday school for over 50 years. A true Christian, Marian demonstrated unshakeable faith and shared her unconditional love with all. She was always positive and expressed great joy when surrounded by family, friends, and pets.

Marian was buried in Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Kenbridge Christian Church.