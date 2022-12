Crash leaves one injured Published 8:30 am Friday, December 30, 2022

On Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Kenbridge Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Plank Road near Craig Mill Road for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle that had run off the roadway into the woods. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, one person was entrapped and sustained minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.