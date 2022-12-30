The Word — Don’t let yourself become lazy Published 12:30 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Last Wednesday my wife and I celebrated 25 years of marriage. I am 44 years old. I have 4 children ranging from 18 to 24 (3 of our own and 1 AMAZING daughter-n-law).

My wife is an absolute gift and blessing. She completes me. She is my calm. Her smile is captivating. Her joy is overflowing. Her dedication and love for God is one of the sexiest things I have ever seen (yes…the preacher just said that…and oh-boy-do-i-mean-it). Over the years I have grown more and more in love with this thang. I strive to spoil her the best I can. I have learned that if I go to the gas station, I need to come out with snacks. If I go by a Bojangles I grab her a Chicken- Egg-n-Cheese biscuit. If I see a Twix ice cream bar, I purchase all I can. I try to keep her glass at home with good ice (I got her a pellet ice maker that keeps her stocked with Chick-fil-A/ Sonic style ice) and filled with Diet Mountain Dew. I strive to not go to bed nor leave my house without kissing her. I love to make things awkward in front of our children. I.Adore.This. Woman.

You know…we start a New Year this coming Sunday. Allow me to give you a thought to ponder as the New Year approaches: When you become lazy, it’s disrespectful to those who believe in you. Read that again. And again. And again for good measure. “When you become lazy, it’s disrespectful to those who believe in you.” Cassey Ho, and American Entrepreneur is who is credited with this quote/saying.

Apply this quote to your marriage. I can’t become lazy in my marriage. I can’t assume she will do all the cooking or cleaning. I can’t assume she knows what I am thinking. I can’t sit down and do nothing. Marriage isn’t 50/50…that’s bull! Marriage is 100/100 where we both give our absolute best, making sure to keep our spouse filled, provided and cared for, appreciated and adored. Don’t become lazy in your relationships (especially your marriage). It’s disrespectful to those who believe in you. I believe in my wife. She believes in me. She has pushed me over the years to not quit. This woman is a blessing from God (and no…I’m not in trouble or trying to earn brownie points).

With the New Year approaching, live life fully with your best. Proverbs 14:23 begins by saying, “All hard work brings profit.” Work hard this coming year in all you do. #bethegood

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.