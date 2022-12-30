Treasures on the Shelves — Let’s talk about ends and new beginnings Published 11:44 am Friday, December 30, 2022

We are at the end of another year and beginning a new year. Starting a New Year is like opening a brand new box of crayons. There’s a fresh smell, excitement, and the joy in knowing there are so many things you can create. Sometimes we open that new box with a plan to color in a favorite coloring book or to draw and color our own ideas.

Sometimes we just want to break in that new box of crayons by doodling and letting art happen. No matter what you decide, on day one you start to color. A 20th century poet, Edith Lovejoy Pierce said “We will open the book, its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” It can be a time to start over, make changes and adjustments, or do something new in your life. It is also a time to encourage children to think about changes they may want to make.

Even children can make New Year’s Resolutions. Maybe be better at completing homework or less arguing with siblings. Other ways to think about changes in the New Year is to think about new hobbies, learning a new skill, or meeting new people. Resolutions should always be doable and simple for children. If we make realistic resolutions, we can benefit from a sense of accomplishment.

Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library encourage you to ring in the New Year by reading authors you have never read. However you and your family decide to celebrate the New Year, remember Dr. Seuss said, “You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do.”

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.