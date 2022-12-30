Working on Lunenburg’s history Published 10:50 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Lunenburg Clerk of Circuit Court Gordon F. Erby, seated, and his staff received a $105,000 grant this month to continue back indexing and scanning historic Lunenburg records. Lunenburg leads the state in the back indexing and scanning of records and to date the office has received over $1,000,000 in grants and funding for the project. Erby said “he is grateful for his outstanding staff and their commitment to Lunenburg and its citizens.” The Honorable J. William Watson, Judge of the 10th Circuit was in attendance.