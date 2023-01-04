Virginia State Police searching for Lunenburg County sex offender Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

VICTORIA – The Virginia State Police are asking for help. Specifically, their Sex Offender Investigative Unit is searching for a convicted sex offender, one last registered as living in Lunenburg County.

Cody Dallas Garcia, 19, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

State Police officials say Garcia was last reported living at a home in the 100 block of Mecklenburg Drive in Victoria, but has since left the house. Despite leaving, he failed to provide a new address, as required by state law.

Garcia was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in Lunenburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on April 5, 2018. He was initially charged with failing to re-register his new address on Aug. 23, 2022 in Lunenburg Circuit Court. Since then, two additional charges of failing to re-register have been added.

Garcia is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’5” in height and weighs approximately 145 lbs. Garcia is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax counties, and Midlothian/Chesterfield County. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC.