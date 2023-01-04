William Henry ‘Billy’ Gill Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

William Henry “Billy” Gill, 71 of La Crosse, joined his family in Heaven on Dec. 31. He was the son of the late Samuel Hugh Gill and Maurine Craig Gill and brother of the late Samuel Craig Gill.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie Lynn Gill of La Crosse; his son, Chris Gill (Natasha) of Victoria; his daughter, Laure Gill of South Hill; grandchildren, Michael Gill (Jordan), Greleigh Gill and Maddox Gill; great-grandchildren, Aspen Gill and Oliver Gill; his sisters, Marie “Ree” Taylor of South Hill and Lynda Alder (Ferrell) of Kenbridge; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Billy retired from Electrical Equipment Company in South Hill. He was the current Mayor and Town Manager of La Crosse, a role he took great pride in. He was a life member of the Southside Rescue Squad, where he was a shock trauma tech and one of the founding members of the dive team. He was a member of the South Hill Country Club. He was an avid golfer and he loved all dogs.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Southside Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Southside Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or to Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, assisting the family with arrangements.