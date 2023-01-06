Coles named Teacher of the Year Published 2:02 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Lunenburg native Carl Coles was recently named Richmond Technical Center’s Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. He has taught Carpentry and Entrepreneurship to freshman through seniors for more than 22 years. Coles’ overall philosophy is to live life, he said.

“My greatest joy in education is seeing young people accomplish their goals and excel,” Coles added.

After completing his studies at Virginia Tech for one year, he decided to attend Ferrum College and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Coles is certified as a Master Trainer by the National Center for Construction Education and Research, OSHA 500 Construction Outreach Trainer and continued his education at West Virginia University and Longwood University. He received an Advanced Contractor License, gained exceptional knowledge in OSHA requirements and embraced learning more about Exceptional Education learners.

Currently, Coles is involved in his community by working with Chesterfield Youth Programs and has served as boys athletic director, head coach and assistant coach for football, basketball and baseball. Additionally, his civic involvement as a voting representative for the Salem Association was truly a joy for him, he added.

Coles was a 1986 graduate of Central High School in Victoria. He is the son of the late George Coles Sr. and Hattie Peterson of Kenbridge.