Treasures on the Shelves — Great things are happening in the library system Published 1:59 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

For many of us, we take this time to look to the coming year and make resolutions. These New Year’s resolutions often involve a determination to either stop bad habits or pursue good habits. Perhaps we want to eat healthier and lose a few pounds. Maybe we want to take on a new hobby, maybe something creative. It could be that we want to read more. There is a lot of stopping and starting going on.

I am thinking that we might choose neither stopping nor starting for the library. Instead, we can choose to take what we have and grow it, make it better. You see, there are a multitude of good things going on in the Lunenburg County Public Library System.

I mention these opportunities quite often here. I’m going to do it again. We have increased library involvement with the local school system and our children there. There is a planned summer reading program. The library hosts family nights for parents of our school children, adult programs, music, various artistic displays, and meeting room availability for local organizations and groups. And of course, the library offers a great selection of new and popular books monthly. This is just a sample of what is available to the community through the library system.

And don’t get me wrong, we are always searching for and open to new ideas and opportunities. Your suggestions and questions are welcome. They are encouraged. We are all part of the community. We thank you for your support.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.