Crews respond to structure fire Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

On Saturday, Jan. 7, four fire departments responded to a propane tank explosion that destroyed several buildings. According to a Facebook post by Meherrin Fire and Rescue, crews received the call around 3:25 p.m. for a explosion of a propane tank and a fully involved structure. In addition to Meherrin Fire and Rescue, Burkeville Volunteer Fire and EMS, Rice Volunteer Fire Department and Keysville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Glasscock Road for additional assistance. On arrival, crews found a fully involved 25×25 building with a small brush fire. Crews quickly contained the brush fire, protecting the other nearby buildings along with knocking down most of the fire on the structure.