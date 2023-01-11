Crews respond to structure fire

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Staff Report

fire in Meherrin

On Saturday, Jan. 7, four fire departments responded to a propane tank explosion that destroyed several buildings. According to a Facebook post by Meherrin Fire and Rescue, crews received the call around 3:25 p.m. for a explosion of a propane tank and a fully involved structure. In addition to Meherrin Fire and Rescue, Burkeville Volunteer Fire and EMS, Rice Volunteer Fire Department and Keysville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Glasscock Road for additional assistance. On arrival, crews found a fully involved 25×25 building with a small brush fire. Crews quickly contained the brush fire, protecting the other nearby buildings along with knocking down most of the fire on the structure.

More News

Lunenburg County Schools

‘We’re making it work’: Lunenburg County schools ask for help

Kenbridge police

Making a change: Town of Kenbridge police chief resigns

Cataldo

Circuit Court hands down sentence in Cataldo case

AARP warns of crypto scams

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events