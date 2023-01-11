James ‘Jimmie’ Everett Hagaman Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

James “Jimmie” Everett Hagaman, 75 of Crewe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4. He is preceded in death by his sister, Louise Hagaman Cox and brother, Robert Hugh Hagaman Jr.

Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Gayle (Clements) Hagaman; children, Dana Hagaman Nash (Russell) and Kevin Scott Hagaman; grandchildren, Peyton Nash (Corrine), Carter Nash, Savannah Nash and Cailin Nash and brothers, Joseph Edward Hagaman (Carole) and Irvin Lee Hagaman (Brenda).

Jimmie was a loving and devoted husband, cherished his children and adored his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Gaga. Jimmie was a member of Crewe Baptist Church, the Past Post Commander VFW Post 9954 in Victoria and a longtime member of Crewe Country Club. Jimmie loved to cook BBQ and helped with many fundraisers, he even had his own BBQ sauce, “Fat Jimmie’s BBQ Sauce”. Jimmie served four years in the United States Air Force, performing Plane Crash Rescue, as a Firefighter and serving 13 months overseas in Korea.

Jimmie never met a stranger, loved to make people laugh and always had a story.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Services were held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Crewe Baptist Church, 400 East Virginia Avenue, Crewe. Interment followed in Crewe Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post 9954, 1000 Marshall Avenue, Victoria, VA 23974.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone.

