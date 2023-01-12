Tommy Wright : Republicans want what’s best for Virginia Published 12:23 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The new session starts on Wednesday, and when it does, we’re going to keep doing what voters sent us to Richmond to do: tackle the kitchen table issues that make their lives more difficult every day.

Our goal this session is simple, and what voters sent us here to do in 2021: Create Better Schools and Safer Communities for Every Virginian. On Wednesday, we’re going to get down to work for the people of Virginia.

With inflation running at near record levels, Virginians need help making ends meet. Republicans will do our part by lowering taxes on income, reducing energy costs, groceries, among other areas.

We will bring more resources to bear to help our children with reading catch up to their peers. We will put teachers back in charge of their classrooms by restoring common sense discipline policies.

We will also work to give college students new options for affordable degrees and help stem the tide of crippling student debt.

Republicans will work to ensure that our energy grid doesn’t suffer the same failures as those in other states by demanding timely, fact-based review of our emissions laws.

Our caucus will also put Virginians back in charge of Virginia’s emission standards, rolling back the onerous and impractical demand that all new cars be EVs by 2035.

We will also work to give new mothers the support they need, and help new families get started without going broke.

We’re also going to look at legislation that will lower the cost of prescription drugs for every Virginian who must buy them.

Republicans are in Richmond to work and make people’s lives better. State government cannot and should not be a Twitter fight.

Virginians want solutions to the problems that are facing their daily lives, not some quip that gets a lot of likes and retweets.

I thank you for the trust you have placed in me to represent the values we cherish in the Virginia House of Delegates. I value serving as your Delegate and look forward to hearing from you this session.

Del. Tommy Wright can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.