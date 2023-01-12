Treasures on the Shelves : Some books can help with resolutions Published 1:14 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Now that we’re in the new year, I’m betting that most of you have made some resolutions. The majority of these are made about bad habits we want to break or good habits we want to establish. With that in mind, I’ll recommend some books that might help.

“The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron is a classic. First published in 1992, this book is not just for artists but for anyone who wants to live a creative life of possibilities and fulfilled potential. Cameron has a unique way of helping her readers develop the discipline needed to achieve their goals without restrictive routines that smother inspiration. The exercises she introduces in this book can be applied to nearly every aspect of life, making this title a great choice for anyone wanting to bring their life into alignment with their greater purpose.

People who are introverts are probably familiar with well-meaning advice from others to be more extroverted, but in “Quiet”, author Susan Cain posits that our society could actually benefit from more introversion and less noise. Listening, learning to trust our inner council, and being more observant are all qualities associated with introversion that can reap benefits for those looking to rise above the commotion of modern life.

If your resolution involved better physical health, then “Sit Up Straight” by Vinh Pham can help with one of the most important but also one of the most overlooked areas of our bodies: our posture. Pham explains our musculature and bone structure and how poor posture can cause chronic pain and other problems that affect our entire body. Whether you suffer from ‘tech neck’ or ‘iHunch’, he offers simple but effective exercises to help improve the way we carry ourselves.

The term ‘self-care’ has come into usage recently as a way of describing how to manage all the aspects of our well-being. “The Gospel of Wellness” by Rina Raphael explores the wellness industry and its enticing promise of better health. She unpacks the marketing of products and sometimes dubious treatments that are primarily aimed at women who feel marginalized or overlooked by the medical community. This is a thought-provoking and cautionary book for those interested in healing the whole self.

Here’s to a happy and successful new year!

Holly Howze is the branch manager for the Ripberger Public Library located in Kenbridge. She can be reached at lcplsbooks@gmail.com.