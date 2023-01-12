Virginia State Police ask for help in Lunenburg murder case Published 4:36 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

KENBRIDGE – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are asking for help in solving a Lunenburg murder case, one involving the death of a 17-year-old Kenbridge man.

According to a statement from the VSP, with permission from the family, state police are now legally able to identify the deceased teen as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll’s family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.

During the course of the Kenbridge Police Department’s missing person investigation and search efforts, a shallow grave was discovered at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, outside the town limits and in Lunenburg County. The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was first to respond to the scene in the 200 block of Seay Way and requested the VSP to take the lead on the investigation.

The human remains recovered from the grave were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification. The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Kenbridge Police Department have been and continue to assist state police with the ongoing investigation.

“We know there are people within the Lunenburg and Kenbridge communities who have valuable information to share with us concerning the murder of Cion Carroll,” said Capt. David O. Cooper II, VSP BCI Appomattox Division Commander. “Today, Jan. 11, marks two months since the grave and his body were discovered in the woods off Seay Way. Any information you can share with us can help investigators identify and apprehend Cion’s killer, as well as help bring closure to his family and help local residents regain a sense of safety within their community. Anonymous tips are welcome. ”

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-3478 or by dialing #77 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov; or call 911 to reach the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office.