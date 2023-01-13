Lunenburg honors Division Spelling Bee winner Published 12:16 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Students gathered at Central High on Friday, Jan. 6 to take part in the Lunenburg County Public Schools Division Spelling Bee. A’kiyrah Taylor, a seventh grader at Lunenburg Middle School, finished as the division winner. Tijae Swepson, a third grader at Kenbridge Elementary School, came in as runner-up, and Cannon Anderson, a fifth grader at Victoria Elementary School, finished as the third-place winner. “We are so proud of all our contestants for their hard work and dedication,” district officials said in a statement. A’kiyrah will represent Lunenburg at the Regional Spelling Bee on March 9. That’ll take place at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Times-Dispatch Production Plant in Mechanicsville. Pictured here, from left, are Division Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr.; A’kiyrah Taylor, Division Spelling Bee Champion; Tijae Swepson, Division Runner-up; and Cannon Anderson, Division Third-Place Winner.