Church and Community Calendar: Week of Jan. 18, 2023

JANUARY 19

BREAKFAST FOR DINNER — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Ave. in Kenbridge, will hold a Breakfast for Dinner event, organized by their Christian Men in the Community group. The free meal will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church on Thursday, Jan. 19. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to charity.

JANUARY 21

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group For A Dollar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Music begins at 7 p.m.

JANUARY 22

GUEST PREACHER — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will have a guest preacher during the Sunday, Jan. 22 service. Rev. William Crenshaw will deliver the message during the 11 a.m. service. All services will be held in person as well as on Zoom. Visit www. thewhbc.com for more information.

JANUARY 28

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Keith McFaden on Saturday, Jan. 28. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 3

BBQ DINNER/FIELD TRIAL — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold a bbq dinner on Friday, Feb. 3. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., with drive through or eat-in options both available. Plates are $12 and consist of bbq pork, baked beans, cole slaw, a roll, dessert and water. People are encouraged to pre-order by calling (434) 689-2739. The Hound Bench Show begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. At daylight on Saturday, Feb. 4, the hounds will be cast and awards/trophies will be given out mid afternoon. The Palmer Springs Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road.

FEBRUARY 7

NEW BEGINNINGS ALANON — Victoria Baptist Church will hold an Alanon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria. For more information, contact Debbie at 518-248-7220 or Anna at (434) 480- 6778.

FEBRUARY 14

NEW BEGINNINGS ALANON — Victoria Baptist Church will hold an Alanon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria. For more information, contact Debbie at 518-248-7220 or Anna at (434) 480- 6778.

FEBRUARY 21

NEW BEGINNINGS ALANON — Victoria Baptist Church will hold an Alanon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria. For more information, contact Debbie at 518- 248-7220 or Anna at (434) 480-6778.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770- 1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.