George Lee Banks Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

George Lee Banks was born Sept. 17, 1947 to Edward and Mary Lee Blackwell Banks in Lunenburg County.

He was educated in the public school system of Lunenburg County, where he lived all of his adult life. In November of 1977, he married Elsie Coleman and they remained united for 30 years.

George grew up on a tobacco farm and as a young man he worked at several local businesses to include Diemolding, Ken Lea, Imperial Briquette and most recently Ace Hardware in Kenbridge. George loved to hunt, fish, play sports and most of all he loved to sing. In his younger years he was the lead singer in multiple bands and later in life he sang in various, groups, quartets, churches and of course, with his family.

Although he attended a number of different churches, his most recent membership was held at Blackwell Temple A.M.E Zion in Kenbridge, where he loved to worship and fellowship with his church family.

Although George was a man of few words, he delighted in spending time with his family, sharing laughs and watching sports and westerns on TV, with friends that he loved as family.

George departed this life after a long-term illness on Jan. 5, at Wayland Nursing Home in Keysville. Preceding George in death is his parents, Edward H. and Mary L. Blackwell Banks and two brothers, Randy A. and James T. Banks.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory are two sons, Kevin Edmonds and GeQuan Banks; one grandchild-India Banks; three brothers, Edward Banks Sr. (Betty),

Rev. David L. Banks Sr. (Earnestine) and Rodney Banks (Vionna); three sisters, Darlene Banks, Penney Banks and Linda Banks-Reese; one aunt-Betty Boone and a host of other relatives friends, caregivers and associates to numerous to name individually.

George will live on in our hearts as we all continue to love and miss him dearly.

Service was held Friday Jan. 13, at Blackwell Temple AME Zion Church Kenbridge.

S. P. Jones & Son Funeral Home in charge of service.