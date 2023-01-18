Student of the month named Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Central High School (CHS) announced its January Student of the Month, Jordan Xavier Reese. Jordan is a tenth grader at CHS. He is the son of Mark Reese Jr. and Katrina Nelson of Kenbridge. His teachers describe him as an outstanding student. He is honest, compassionate, and most importantly, he is reliable. He can be counted on to get the job done and done well. Jordan is an honor roll student who works hard to maintain good grades in all his classes. He is involved in his local church, serving as an usher and volunteering with the nursing home outreach program. In addition, Jordan enjoys cooking, and upon graduating, he plans to attend a culinary school to further his skills. His hobbies include cooking and playing video games. His favorite classes in school are his Culinary classes.