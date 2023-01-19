Kenston Forest players make All-State

Published 11:40 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Staff Report

Kenston Forest

Several Kenston Forest School girl’s volleyball players made the All-State Division III team this year, coach Kenny Hardy announced late last week. Those players include Kenston sophomore Regan Tanner, daughter of Michelle and Steve Tanner of South Hill, Regan made the All-State Second Team. Kenston senior Hanna Mahaney was also honored. Mahaney, the daughter of John B. and Patricia Mahaney of Kenbridge, was named to the All-State First Team. Pictured here, from left, are Regan Tanner, Coach Kenny Hardy and Hanna Mahaney.

