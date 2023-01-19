New police chief hired Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

There’s a new police chief in town.

Chris Wallace has been promoted to the position of Kenbridge Police Chief following the December resignation of Chief Ben Barnes.

“I would like to thank the Town of Kenbridge for this opportunity to serve the town as Chief of Police, Wallace said. “I will serve in this role to the best of my ability. I would also like to thank outgoing Chief Barnes for his service to the town and wish him the best of luck.”

Before becoming chief, Wallace served as Lieutenant within the department.

“Chief Wallace was hired as Sergeant and was promoted to Lt. by Chief Barnes,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “He has served in that capacity and worked hand in hand with Chief Barnes,” Matthews continued. “He has a promising outlook for the future of the Kenbridge Police Department and plans to implement this.”

Wallace, who joined the Kenbridge Police Department in the fall of 2020, said he feels very excited about this new opportunity.

“This is a job that I have looked forward to very early in my law enforcement career,” Wallace said. “I have an extremely dedicated staff with years of law enforcement experience and will be there when the need arises.”

As for changes in the department, Wallace, there will be none for now.

“I don’t plan on making any changes in the near future at KPD. Chief Barnes built a great team during his time as Chief, and I will continue to use and implement what he built,” he said.

Beginning in public service for 22 years, Wallace said he was dedicated to the position of chief.

The new police chief was born and raised in Kenbridge and is a 2003 Graduate of Central High School.

Wallace’s first experience in public service was volunteering for the Kenbridge Junior Emergency Squad at the age of 16. At age 18, he moved up to the Senior Squad, eventually held the title of Captain, and became a life member.

In addition, at 18, Wallace began volunteering for the Kenbridge Fire Department, where he is still an active member serving as a Lieutenant. “I would like the citizens to know that when it comes to public service, I’m there for them,” Wallace said.

Regarding law enforcement experience, Wallace was employed by the Blackstone Police Department from January 2011 to November 2014 as a patrol officer.

In December 2014, he was hired by the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked until the fall of 2020. While at the sheriff’s office, Wallace worked as a patrol deputy before taking a position as Narcotics Investigator in 2016 and served on the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force for four years.