Sex offender from Lunenburg County caught after 14-day search Published 2:41 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

VICTORIA – Cody Dallas Garcia is in custody again. The Virginia State Police announced Thursday, Jan. 19 that thanks to tips from the public, their Sex Offender Investigative Unit had located the man in Nottoway County.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, the 19-year-old surrendered without incident. Garcia was wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

State Police officials say Garcia was last reported living at a home in the 100 block of Mecklenburg Drive in Victoria, but has since left the house. Despite leaving, he failed to provide a new address, as required by state law. That’s what triggered the search for him.

Cody Dallas Garcia was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in Lunenburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on April 5, 2018. He was initially charged with failing to re-register his new address on Aug. 23, 2022 in Lunenburg Circuit Court. Since then, two additional charges of failing to re-register have been added.