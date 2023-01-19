Treasures on the Shelves : Drive those wintertime blues away Published 4:43 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Welcome to January. All of the excitement of the holidays have come and gone. We find ourselves back in our routines and it becomes easy to fall into the wintertime blues. We were so busy during the holiday season with programs, music and shopping and now we are at a standstill.

That brings on the blues for many of us. The fun doesn’t have to stop. Some find fun in after season sales, which is my favorite. Some people make time for family getaways to ski or spend time in the mountains. Others go to the beach and enjoy the milder weather there. Others use this time to catch up on hobbies and crafts. Many find these long winter evenings to be the perfect time to read.

This is the perfect time to visit your local library. Our libraries offer so much more than books. We have many new DVDs for both children and adults. There is also a large offering of magazines available for checkout. Want to learn a new hobby? From candle making to tie dye, your library has a book for that. The library offers free computer use as well as a Genealogy Room for family and community research. Ripberger Library has an impressive number of jigsaw puzzles you can borrow or come in and work on with us! Or borrow a game and have a family game night. We’ve got games! If you are a babysitter or a stay-at-home mom, call us to set up a storytime. You are also welcome to come in and read the local newspapers. So much to do! Drive those winter blues away! Call Connie at Ripberger Library for more ideas at (434) 676-3456.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.