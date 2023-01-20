A Box of Love: Praise the Lord Published 1:52 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all Thy marvelous works. Psalm 9:1.

I thank Jesus for my last night’s sleep and waking up with no news that the family’s chain was broken. After talking with Jesus, I go downstairs, and my breakfast is waiting. (haha) Just not cooking.

I ask Jesus to send someone new into my life every day so that we may speak a word about Him.

Last week I had a doctor’s appointment. Anne, a nurse, was joking with my daughter and me. As we were leaving, she watched as Patty helped with my coat. Then, suddenly, she began to laugh. We wondered why she was laughing.

She stopped laughing and said, “We are the parents now, and they are the children, laughing.”

Patty said, “You are correct; we are the parents now.” I did not say a word, just looked at them.

Anne began to tell us about her father. She does the same for him; she puts his coat on and ties his shoes when they go out. They began to laugh harder than before.

Anne was a beautiful, positive person, and we enjoyed the conversation. They began to tease me and talk about her father. She walked us to the door, and her conversation started again about her father and me. I like how she spoke of her father; I thank Jesus we have someone to bestow us with love.

Later, we met a woman my age who tried to open a water bottle. She asked Patty to open it for her. I thank Jesus she had Patty open her bottle. One thing about Jesus is that whenever we need help, He sends someone to our aid. I always say a ram in the bush. Thank You, Jesus.

I thanked Jesus for sending two new persons into my life today. Our conversations showed and talked about love. Jesus’ love shone throughout our talk.

Jesus wants us to become His children because He is calling us home. Every time we look around, family and friends have left. Jesus is standing there to welcome us. The days are swiftly passing, and we cannot tell one day from the other if all we do is stay at home. I have to look at my phone or the computer to see the date. Time says it waits for no one; we must be ready.

We must ask Jesus to teach us to love. I ask Him every day to teach me how to love and when we have the love of Jesus.

There will be less crime because we will treat others the way we want to be treated.

Jesus, we thank You for Your love and protection as we go through the day.

Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Ephesians 5:20

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.