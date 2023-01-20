Church helps residents through giving tree Published 11:56 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Once again this holiday season, the Christian Women’s Fellowship at the Victoria Christian Church placed a Christmas tree — dubbed the “Giving Tree” — in the tree display at the Victoria Public Library. Church members, as well as members of the community, were encouraged to donate warm clothing accessories — stocking hats, gloves and scarves — for students in need of these items at Victoria Elementary School (VES). Pictured are administrators, Principal Julie Dalton, left, and Assistant Principal Kristin Peebles at VES receiving two large boxes filled with these gifts.