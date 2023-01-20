Lunenburg farmer elected to Farm Bureau Committee Published 10:51 am Friday, January 20, 2023

A Southside Virginia farmer has been elected chair of the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee. Matt Fimon was elected during the AFBF annual convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Since 2018, he has served on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Committee with his wife, Lindy Tucker Fimon. He was appointed to the AFBF committee in early 2021. The couple run a beef cow-calf and hay operation with Lindy’s family in Lunenburg County. Matt also works as a human resources manager for a marble manufacturer. Additionally, he serves on the Lunenburg County Farm Bureau board of directors.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected by my fellow committee members to chair such a remarkable group,” Matt said. “My goal is to advocate and tell the stories of the farmer. It is truly amazing to witness the sacrifices they make day in and day out to make it all work — managing families, farms and day jobs — all while still making time to be active in Farm Bureau.”

He was elected chairman by the other 15 committee members, who represent all regions of the U.S. Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee members serve on governing boards and committees at local, state and national levels for two-year terms. They are responsible for program planning, which includes the coordination of YF&R competitive events during AFBF’s convention each January, and AFBF’s Harvest for All food donation program.

“Virginia’s agriculture is strong, and the Virginia Farm Bureau does an outstanding job representing its members and advocating for agriculture,” Matt said. “I am very thankful for the leadership opportunities Virginia Farm Bureau provided for me, which helped me find my passion for advocating for the people behind agriculture.”

Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee members are nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus. The AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers program is open to men and women between the ages of 18 and 35. It serves to surface, grow and develop young Farm Bureau members and provide them with opportunities and experiences to strengthen their leadership and ensure effective Farm Bureaus. The program is focused on personal growth in the areas of business development, issue advocacy, media training, networking, public speaking, service leadership and telling the story of agriculture.

VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor commended Fimon for his commitment to agriculture and his previous service on the state and national levels.

“We are delighted to support Matt’s chairmanship. He brings a well-rounded business background to that role, and I believe the American Farm Bureau program will benefit from his lea