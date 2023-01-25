Lunenburg County schools work to help family after Friday fire Published 10:24 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

VICTORIA – A Victoria family lost their home and almost all their possessions in a fire on Friday, Jan. 20. Several Lunenburg County schools are working with the community to help out the family during their time of need.

The family is made up of a mother and seven children who luckily were able to safely escape their home safely when the fire started. As some of the children attend Central High School and Lunenburg Middle School, the schools have teamed up to collect donations for the family.

Central High School has a program set up for situations like this. According to Central art teacher Jean Kunath, it’s called CHS Cares and last year helped a family in a similar situation. This time around, there are tables located outside of both schools where folks can donate clothing and toiletry items for the family.

Currently, the family is staying in a hotel while they find a place to live. So for now, the schools are only collecting clothing and other immediate needs. That includes pet supplies. The family has several dogs, so dog food donations are appreciated.

Holding off on larger needs

Once the family finds somewhere to live, the schools will shift gears and see if there are any appliance and furniture needs. At this moment, neither the family nor the schools have anywhere to keep any larger donations. That’s why CHS Cares is waiting until the family has a more permanent residence to ask for those larger needs.

“They’re our family,” said a spokesperson for the schools. “Living in a small town we all have to work together to help each other during these hard times.”

The schools are not accepting monetary donations at this time. However, the thrift and consignment shop BLISS of Lunenburg Inc. located at 1816 Main St. in Victoria is accepting cash donations for the family for those who would like to help.

Lunenburg County schools still collecting donations

The family has a number of immediate needs, including: