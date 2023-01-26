Currin will not run for re-election Published 8:30 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Amona Currin has served as Lunenburg County Treasurer since 2012. But after this year, that tenure will come to an end. Currin confirmed to The Dispatch that she will not be seeking re-election after her current term. Instead, she plans on retiring after her third term ends on Dec. 31 of this year.

Currin said that although she will certainly miss working with the citizens of Lunenburg County, she is very much looking forward to spending more time at home and with her family. Currin said she wishes the best of luck to whoever wins the seat in the November election. Currently, no one has filed to run for the seat.