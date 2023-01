DAR learns insignia protocol Published 10:38 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Linda Bagley, left, of Kenbridge, Regent of the William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomes Janice Poole, who was speaker at the chapter’s January meeting in Alberta. Poole presented an interesting and informative program on DAR insignia. She is the vice-regent of the Poplar Forest DAR chapter, the vice-director of DAR District 3, and the state registrar of Colonial Dames XVII Century.