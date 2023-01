Tunstall Edward Branch Published 8:16 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Tunstall Edward Branch, 89 of Manson, North Carolina passed away.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., in the Branch Memorial Family Cemetery, Palmer Springs.

Service by Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com