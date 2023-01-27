A Box of Love: Let’s talk about time Published 10:38 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Do you feel that time is moving too swiftly? Unfortunately, the days are going so fast that we cannot keep up. I had a dream that I saw this old man walking so fast that it seemed like he was running. As I approached him, I asked him why he was in such a hurry. He said his name was Time and he was in a hurry because he was running out of steam and had some things to do before it was too late.

I asked him what he had to do that was so important that had him moving so fast. He said that he must tell the people that he had wronged and that he was sorry. After that, he has to ask for forgiveness for all that he did wrong. He wanted to tell his loved ones and friends how much Jesus loved them.

And finally, he said that he must ask Jesus to help him forgive himself for everything he had done to someone or let them do to him. Of course, the most challenging thing was for him to forgive himself, but he said he was asking Jesus for the strength to do it. I asked if I could walk with him, but he was moving so fast that I couldn’t keep up.

When I woke up, it took me a while to get an understanding of my dream, but I realized the dream was saying time was moving quickly. We have seen how the days seem to fly, and we cannot tell one from the other. The older we get, the more days seem to run into each other.

We must be ready when our time comes to leave this world. We must be prepared when Jesus comes. Jesus calls family and friends home, so get your house in order. We must be ready because He is coming.

“In God will I praise His Word; in the Lord will I praise His Word. In God have I put my trust; I will not be afraid what man can do unto me.” Psalm 56:10-11

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.