Lunenburg County Property Transfers Published 9:59 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of November. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Barbara Adkins to Tiffany Bohannon. $24,000.

• Sherry Lynn Bagley to Deborah Bagley Winston. Deed Gift.

• Larry E. Bailey to Ryan C. O Donahue, Parcel, Rehoboth District. $1,644.50.

• Jesse M. Beverly to Charles Glasgow. Deed Gift.

• Harvey Lee Brankley to Zhijun Fu, Parcel, Pleasant Grove District. $75,500.

• Rory C. Bray to Brandon Dale Summit, 25.17 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $315,000.

• Paulette P. Brown to Michael Todd Brown, 2 Parcels, Plymouth District. $48,949.87.

• William Douglas Burton to David K. Bigger. $18,000.

• Barry Ray Cobb to Joseph Ray Craddock. Deed Gift.

• Shirley M. Espy to Shirley M. Espy. Deed Gift.

• Cathy S. Gatling to Jessica G. Pearson. Deed Gift.

• Christopher H. Gill to Ralph Kirkland. Deed Gift.

• Richard Sidney Hawthorne to Sandy H. Cothran. Deed Gift.

• Richard S. Hawthorne to Karlee R. Cothran. Deed Gift.

• William Edward Hawthorne to Richard Tyler Cothran. Deed Gift.

• Sidney C. Hill to Christopher D. Hill. Deed Gift.

• Christobelle M. Holdsworth to Jonathan Ryan Marlow, 2.08 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $196,000.

• Leo Hurt to Leslie Sydnor. Deed Gift.

• Barara Leon Jones to Eligio Macario Ramirez Juarez, Parcel, Town of Kenbridge. $34,300.

• Stephanie A. Kellogg to Stephanie A. Kellogg. Deed Gift.

• Leslie L. Kiss to Natalie M. Deveikis, Parcels, Pleasant Oak District. $115,000.

• Estelle M. Lawson to Joan Glover. Deed Gift.

• Barbara J. Lewis to Timothy E. Lewis Jr. Deed Gift.

• Everett Maddux to Alice Moore Maddux. Deed Gift.

• Sandra P. Marker to Sandra P. Marker. Deed Gift.

• Christopher Martin to Ten Twenty Properties LLC, Parcels, Kenbridge. $.00.

• Jared P. Mayton to Kenneth White, 4.92 AC, Browns Store. $417,200.

• Russell D. McQuire; exec to Dean Cox, Parcels, Pleasant Grove District. $25,000.

• Annie P. McReynolds to Nibbs Creek Properties Inc, Parcel, Pleasant Grove. $60,000.

• Robert B. North III to Robert Carlos Velasco, Parcel, Plymouth District. $105,000.

• Frank Poe to Nathan M. Palmer, Parcel, Town of Kenbridge. $187,000.

• A Magen Powell to Nibbs Creek Properties Inc, 1.490 AC, Owl’s Nest. $15,000.

• Ashley S. Raney to Ashley S. Raney. Deed Gift.

• Laurie J. rounds to Michael A. Peebles. Deed Gift.

• Douglas W. Seagle to Malcolm L. Bailey Jr.; Tr, Parcel, Pleasant Grove. $4,000.

• Thomas Snead to Cody Joel Snead. Deed Gift.

• Marlo P. Turman to Nibbs Creek Properties Inc, 1.50 AC, Pleasant Grove. $15,000.

• Mary R. Vaughan to Charlotte V. Brockwell. Deed Gift.

• Mary Roberts Vaughan to Jacob Ray Lewis. Deed Gift.

• Victor J. Vince to Eddie H. Whitt, 40 AC, Lewiston District. $150,000.

• Hunter Clarke Wells to Robert Ryan Lafoon, 9.56 AC, Lochleven District. $700,000.

• Benjamin Franklin Winn Jr. to Susan C. McCready, Lots, Town of Victoria. $165,000.

• Betty Jean Wright to John Gary Wright. Deed Gift.