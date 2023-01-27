Treasures on the Shelves: There’s a lot to do at the library Published 12:03 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Hasn’t the weather been crazy lately? It is 5 degrees one day and a few days later it’s 65 degrees! You can go from a sweater to a t-shirt between breakfast and lunch! We have all four seasons here in Virginia and all within a 24-hour period! But, hey, that’s life! Diversity, choice and selection make it all more interesting. A multiple choice situation is not always about one right answer. There are times when many different things can show up at the same time. I have heard it said that variety is the spice of life.

It can be like a jigsaw puzzle. There are many different pieces, yet they can all fit together to form a complete picture. And that picture can have many aspects. At the Ripberger Public Library, we always have a puzzle in progress. We just started a 3,000 piece puzzle that depicts 100 songs of the Beatles. Should be fun! Something else to do at your local library!

The library itself is a very diverse place. There are a lot of things to do and many, many resources for our library patrons to use. We have thousands of books on any and every subject you can think of. There are DVD’s and audiobooks that can be checked out. There is computer access for personal or business use.

We have wifi connection if you want to use your own device. We have copy and fax capability. There are programs going on at various times for varied age groups. There are genealogy materials for research. There are areas where you can just sit and relax, maybe read a book or magazine. We have a meeting room for art and craft displays which is also available for local groups to use. We have weekly musical gatherings. And there is more, along with a friendly staff!

Come and enjoy!

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.