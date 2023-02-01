James Sterling Elliott Published 10:23 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

James Sterling Elliott, 84 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 27. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Mary “Louise” Elliott; a son, John K. “Johnny” Elliott and a sister, Arlene Nash.

He is survived by his devoted wife, June E. Elliott; his loving sister, Betty Stevens-Bluhm of South Carolina; his son, Dennis Elliott of Tennessee; his son, Sterling “Eddie” Elliott (Beth) of Kenbridge; his daughter, Brenda Elliott Karp (Fred) of Midlothian; his son, Ryan “RC” Elliott (AnnaLea) of Richmond; five grandsons, Little Eddie, Chad, Justin, Shepherd and Michael; sisters-in-law, Violet Orebaugh of Georgia and Jackie Weber of Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Leroy Orebaugh and James Orebaugh (Val) both of Alabama; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousin and many, many friends. Sterling was the retired owner of Elliott’s Repair Shop. He was always willing to help and never met a stranger. The saying is “If Sterling couldn’t fix it… throw it away.” He enjoyed playing poker, shooting pool, fishing, camping, boating and hanging out with family and friends. As a Tennessee Squire he loved hanging around with his good friend “Jack”!

The family asks to please stop by Sterling and June’s home, 200 W. Fifth Avenue, Kenbridge, on Thursday, Feb. 2, anytime between 3 to 7 p.m. to celebrate Sterling’s life.