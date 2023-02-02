Del. Wright stirs the pot

Published 10:30 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Staff Report

brunswick stew

State Delegate Tommy Wright (R-Victoria) stirs a pot of Brunswick Stew with Stew Master Kevin Pair and son (right) and George Daniel (left). Delegate Wright patroned HJ 2 in 2002 declaring Brunswick Stew Day the fourth Wednesday in January at the General Assembly. Kevin Pair is the current stew master in Virginia, who prepares the legendary meal for the members of the Virginia General Assembly. Delegate Wright thought the stew was “wright on the money” and enjoyed the delicious stew for lunch and supper these past few days.

More Lifestyles

egg prices

Avian flu drives local egg price hike

Dispatch reporter’s business wins national award

Pinocchio

Movie Review: Pinocchio is del Toro’s masterpiece

Treasures on the Shelves: There’s a lot to do at the library

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events