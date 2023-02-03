Church and Community Calendar: week of Feb. 1, 2023 Published 9:19 am Friday, February 3, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

FEBRUARY 3

BBQ DINNER/FIELD TRIAL — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold a bbq dinner on Friday, Feb. 3. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., with drive through or eat-in options both available. Plates are $12 and consist of bbq pork, baked beans, cole slaw, a roll, dessert and water. People are encouraged to pre-order by calling (434) 689-2739. The Hound Bench Show begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. At daylight on Saturday, Feb. 4, the hounds will be cast and awards/trophies will be given out mid afternoon. The Palmer Springs Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road.

FEBRUARY 4

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host local bluegrass band First Go Round on Saturday, Feb. 4. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 7, 14 AND 21

NEW BEGINNINGS ALANON — Victoria Baptist Church will hold an Alanon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria. For more information, contact Debbie at (518) 248-7220 or Anna at (434) 480- 6778.

FEBRUARY 14

CONSERVATION OUTREACH MEETING — The Southside Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a partner agency outreach meeting for producers in Lunenburg and Charlotte counties on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event will take place at the Barn at Pine View, beginning at 10 a.m. Producers will hear program updates from Southside Soil and Water, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Farm Services Agency, the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program. Special speakers will include Lydia Fitzgerald from Virginia Tech, talking about soil health topics and a farmer panel to discuss how best management practices have improved their production. Lunch will be provided for attendees. Call Southside SWCD at (434) 542-5405 to register for the meeting and lunch by February 6.

FEBRUARY 18

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Mama Bribri on Saturday, Feb. 18. Music begins at 7 p.m.

MARCH 25

FREEDOM FUN BANQUET — The Lunenburg branch of the NAACP will hold a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 25. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Mary Ingram at (434) 676-3122 or email lcnaacp.offoce@gmail.com.

MARCH 26

ELDRIDGE BAGLEY ART EXHIBIT — The Lunenburg History Society will host a special art talk by Eldridge Bagley on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, where Bagley’s works are currently on display. The exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on that day and the public is invited to come early to view the paintings before Bagley’s presentation.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770- 1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.