Kenbridge pays tribute to town employees

Published 9:25 am Friday, February 3, 2023

By Staff Report

At a recent Town of Kenbridge event, awards of recognition were given to deserving employees. Ben Barnes received an award for five years of faithful service to the citizens, while he fulfilled his position as a police officer in many roles. Christopher “Kit” Brooks received an award for 10 years of faithful service to the citizens, while he fulfills his position at the water and wastewater treatment plants.

