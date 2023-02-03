Post #9954 will once again offer a scholarship Published 12:49 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

A graduate from the Class of 2023 will receive some funds from the local VFW chapter to help pay for college. Victoria’s VFW Post #9954 will once again give out the $500 Horace E. Meyers Scholarship this spring.

Now there are a few rules students have to follow in order to qualify. First, you must be a high school senior currently living in Lunenburg County. Second, you must have already been accepted to a college or trade school. Home-schooled students and those who attend private schools also qualify for the scholarship, as long as they live in Lunenburg County. Third, the student must have an immediate family member who served in the Armed Forces.

As for grades, to qualify for the scholarship, a student must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and write a 100-word essay detailing why he or she deserves the award.

Each application can be received no later than April 12, 2023. You can mail the application to Thomas Clegg, Atten: Horace E. Meyers Scholarship, at P.O. Box 204, Dundas VA 23938. If you have any questions, contact Thomas Clegg at (603)-325-5008.