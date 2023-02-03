SVCC welcomes new dean Published 9:43 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) recently welcomed Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown as the new Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business.

Dr. Barringer-Brown comes to SVCC after serving as a tenured professor in the department of political science and public administration at Virginia State University (VSU). While at VSU, Dr. Barringer-Brown also served as the faculty director of general education.

Dr. Barringer-Brown has also served as an assistant dean, department chair, and director of research at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina from 2004 to 2018.

Dr. Barringer-Brown is a recent 2023 recipient of the State Council of Higher Education and Dominion Energy Outstanding Faculty Award. This award recognizes faculty at Virginia’s institutions of higher learning who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service.

“We are thrilled for Dr. Barringer-Brown to join us at SVCC and I look forward to her sharing her talents and experience in our campus community; we are indeed fortunate to have her,” said Dr. Keith Harkins, Vice President of Academics and Workforce at SVCC.

As the Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business, Dr. Barringer-Brown will work with SVCC faculty members as well as college administration to enhance learning opportunities for students; grow college programs; and further the mission of SVCC.