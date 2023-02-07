Moving Up The Rankings: Hampden-Sydney comes in at #17 Published 1:47 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY – This has already been a great season for the Hampden-Sydney Tigers. On Monday, it got better, as the team moved up to be ranked #17 nationally in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25. To put that in perspective, this is Hampden-Sydney’s highest ranking since the 2013 season.

And they showed why last Saturday. Before a home crowd at Kirby Field House, junior Davidson Hubbard put up 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Hampden-Sydney to a 74-55 win over Shenandoah University.

“Proud of the guys for protecting home court this afternoon,” said Tigers head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “I thought we did a good job controlling the glass and really picked-up our defense in the second half.”

With that win, the Tigers are riding a nine-game winning streak and 16 of its last 17 games. Overall, Hampden-Sydney stands 18-4, 12-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). That’s good enough for second place in the ODAC.

The Tigers’ 18 overall wins, and the 12 conference wins, are the most under fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough since he took over prior to the 2019-20 season, and also the program’s highest win totals since 2012-13 (23-5, 14-2). That was, coincidently, the last season that Hampden-Sydney advanced to the NCAA Tournament, as well.

Now the team goes silent this week, as it doesn’t play again for more than seven days. Up next for the Tigers is a road game at Ferrum College. That’ll happen on Saturday, Feb. 11, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. The game against the Panthers can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM, and will also be available worldwide on the Internet at wvhl.net or via the TuneIn Radio App.

The Tigers return home for their final regular season conference home game against the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday night, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium.