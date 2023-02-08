Church and Community Calendar: for the week of Feb. 8, 2023 Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

FEBRUARY 8

BIBLE STUDY — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will hold Wednesday Bible Study on Feb. 8, beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Reginald Hurt of Snellville, Georgia will lead the study.

FEBRUARY 11

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Michael Redman on Saturday, Feb. 11. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 12

GUEST PREACHER — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will have a guest preacher for the Sunday, Feb. 12 service. Rev. Jimmy Dews of South Hill will deliver the message during the noon worship service.

FEBRUARY 14 AND 21

NEW BEGINNINGS ALANON — Victoria Baptist Church will hold an Alanon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria. For more information, contact Debbie at (518) 248-7220 or Anna at (434) 480-6778.

CONSERVATION OUTREACH MEETING — The Southside Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a partner agency outreach meeting for producers in Lunenburg and Charlotte counties on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event will take place at the Barn at Pine View, beginning at 10 a.m. Producers will hear program updates from Southside Soil and Water, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Farm Services Agency, the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program. Special speakers will include Lydia Fitzgerald from Virginia Tech, talking about soil health topics and a farmer panel to discuss how best management practices have improved their production. Lunch will be provided for attendees. Call Southside SWCD at (434) 542-5405 to register for the meeting and lunch by Feb. 6.

FEBRUARY 18

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Mama Bribri on Saturday, Feb. 18. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 19

GUEST PREACHER — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road, will host a guest preacher for the Sunday, Feb. 19 service. Rev. Calvin Callaham will deliver the message.

FEBRUARY 22

BIBLE STUDY — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will hold Wednesday Bible Study on Feb. 22, beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Reginald Hurt of Snellville, Georgia will lead the study.

FEBRUARY 25

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group Russell Lynch and the Blue Moon Boys on Saturday, Feb. 25. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 26

GUEST TEACHER — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will have a guest teacher for the 11 a.m. Sunday School class on Sunday, Feb. 26. Rev. Jimmy Dews of South Hill will lead class prior to the noon worship service.

MARCH 25

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET — The Lunenburg branch of the NAACP will hold a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 25. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Mary Ingram at (434) 676-3122 or email lcnaacp.offoce@gmail.com.

MARCH 26

ELDRIDGE BAGLEY ART EXHIBIT — The Lunenburg History Society will host a special art talk by Eldridge Bagley on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, where Bagley’s works are currently on display. The exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on that day and the public is invited to come early to view the paintings before Bagley’s presentation.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.