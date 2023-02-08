Reginald Leon Womack Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Reginald Leon Womack, 61 of South Hill, passed away from his long battle with cancer on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, peacefully in San Antonio, Texas.

Reggie is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Beatrix; his daughters, Simona (Chip) Miller and Rebecca (Christopher) Porter; three grandchildren Kiara Porter, Kameron Porter and Olivia Miller; his mother, Elizabeth Williams; Aunt Sis (Cordelia Roger); cousin Felicia Womack and several other cousins.

He was predeceased by his stepfather, Marshall Williams, in November of 2003.