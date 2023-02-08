Reginald Leon Womack

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Staff Report

Reginald Womack obituaryReginald Leon Womack, 61 of South Hill, passed away from his long battle with cancer on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, peacefully in San Antonio, Texas.

Reggie is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Beatrix; his daughters, Simona (Chip) Miller and Rebecca (Christopher) Porter; three grandchildren Kiara Porter, Kameron Porter and Olivia Miller; his mother, Elizabeth Williams; Aunt Sis (Cordelia Roger); cousin Felicia Womack and several other cousins.

He was predeceased by his stepfather, Marshall Williams, in November of 2003.

More Obituaries

Susan Elizabeth Bradley

Bernard Lacy Overby

James Sterling Elliott

Tunstall Edward Branch

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events