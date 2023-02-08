Susan Elizabeth Bradley Published 9:15 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Susan Elizabeth Bradley, 78 of Kenbridge, passed away at her home – Wile-A-Way Farms on Friday, Feb. 3. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Fred H Bradley Jr.; her parents, Louis and Rose Gruetzmacher; sister, Andrea Nance; daughter, Cheryl Hopkins and son, James Parker Bradley.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Becky Anderson (Chris); sons, Fred H Bradley III of Florida (Ellen), William Bradley of Virginia and Richard Bradley of Texas (Patti); her grandchildren, Michael, Katy (William), Brianna (Mychael), Daniel, Fred IV, Lauren, Kristin, Austin, Maria (Josh), Neil, Greym, Alan, Samantha and Nick; great-grandchildren, Taylar, Abagail, Ryleigh, Audrey, Ellis and Elijah and nephews, Brian (Natalie) and Jason (Alex and Carlye).

Susan spent 27 years as a devoted spouse of a naval officer, frequently moving all over the United States. Susan was an artist of many mediums. There was no job too big or too small for her talents and creativity. She served in many roles throughout her adult life which consisted of substitute teacher at Kenston Forest School, Sunday school instructor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, accounting at Kenbridge Tire, worked several years for Schweiger Industries in Victoria and even found her love of farming. Her most important and favorite role was that of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mentor of many generations.

The family received friends from 4 – 7 p.m., with a short memorial service held around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Virginia.

