Central High announces Student of the Month Published 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Central High School (CHS) has announced the February Student of the Month as Rubi Rose Serrano. Rubi is a tenth grader at CHS. She is the daughter of JoLynn Serrano of Victoria. Her teachers describe her as a conscientious student who is always kind to others. She strives to do well on every assignment and doesn’t hesitate to ask questions to ensure she is on the right track. In addition, she always treats others with respect and compassion. Although she is a little shy, her smile brightens up the classroom.

Rubi moved here from Washington state at the beginning of this school year. Since attending Central High School, she cheered for JV football and basketball and has made friends easily. Rubi is an honor roll student who is always willing to help others. During the first semester, Rubi earned the highest SOL score for Geometry.

Rubi is involved in her local church and enjoys painting and spending quality time with her family and her dog. In addition, Rubi’s favorite subject in school is Science. Upon graduating, she plans to join the military and get a degree while serving.