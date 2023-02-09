Hardy Road project begins this month Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

In just a few weeks, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is expected to begin a long awaited curve realignment project to improve sight distance for drivers on Hardy Road (Route 675) in Lunenburg County.

As part of the process, VDOT officials held a “pardon our dust” meeting in January, offering citizens the opportunity to learn about and voice their concerns about the project.

According to Melanie Stokes with VDOT communications, only one person attended the meeting asking when the road would be closed and for how long.

“The road is scheduled to be closed beginning Feb. 20,” Stokes said. “And message signs to notify the public will be put out about a week before the closure.”

According to Stokes, the project which VDOT deems necessary to improve sight distance and safety has a completion date of May.

The curve realignment project on Hardy Road is located between Old Mansion Road (Route 659) and Courthouse Road (Route 49).