Kenbridge VFD recognizes members Published 2:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Members of the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) received awards for dedicated service during a banquet at the department on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Awards were handed out to the Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year, the officer who responded to the most calls and firefighters with five, 10, 15, 20 and 45 years of service with the department. Not pictured is Blake Franklin, who was honored with the five years of service award. Also not pictured is Bobby Finch, who was honored for his ten years of service to the department and Thomas Thompson for 15 years of service and Christopher Wallace, who received the 2022 Firefighter of the year award.