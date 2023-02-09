Tax relief for high mileage drivers Published 10:01 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Lunenburg citizens who own a vehicle with high mileage may be eligible for a reduced rate on personal property taxes.

According to Commissioner of the Revenue Liz Hamlett, a passenger vehicle assessment may be reduced if the vehicle has high mileage. The reduction is based on actual mileage as of January 1, 2023.

In order to be eligible for a reduction, citizens must apply for the high mileage deduction.

To apply for the reduction the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office needs the following information by March 1.

• A copy of the 2022 vehicle state inspection or a service work order documenting the mileage; and

• Current mileage for the vehicle (include year and make).