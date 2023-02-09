Tax relief for high mileage drivers

Published 10:01 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Lunenburg citizens who own a vehicle with high mileage may be eligible for a reduced rate on personal property taxes.

According to Commissioner of the Revenue Liz Hamlett, a passenger vehicle assessment may be reduced if the vehicle has high mileage. The reduction is based on actual mileage as of January 1, 2023.

In order to be eligible for a reduction, citizens must apply for the high mileage deduction.

To apply for the reduction the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office needs the following information by March 1.

• A copy of the 2022 vehicle state inspection or a service work order documenting the mileage; and

• Current mileage for the vehicle (include year and make).

More Business

Lunenburg County Property Transfers

Lunenburg Chamber

Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce names Citizen of the Year

Lunenburg County cell tower

Two years later, Lunenburg County cell tower still delayed

Lunenburg County Property Transfers

Lunenburg County Property Transfers for October 2022

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events